PDP chieftain slams Shettima over statement on Northern retention of President in 2023

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has slammed National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Mr Yerima Shettima over his statement that the North will retain presidency come 2023.

Onuesoke observed that Shettima recently granted an interview to journalists warning political leaders in the southern part of the country to stop canvassing rotation of power to the region at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in 2023, adding that it is the North’s turn to produce Buhari’s successor.

He warned Shettima and his Arewa group to stand aloof over the issue of who becomes Nigeria’s next president, stressing that he has…