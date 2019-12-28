Terrorists behead 10 captives in Borno » Metro » Tribune Online

ELEVEN hostages were killed by Islamic State terrorists in Borno State on Christmas Day. Ten of the victims said to be Christians were beheaded, it was reported on Friday.

The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) claimed it killed the captives to avenge the killing of ISIS leaders Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.

A video released on Wednesday showed 13 hostages, 10 believed to be Christian and three Muslim. ISWAP claimed they spared the lives of two of the Muslims.

The militant group posted the footage on its online Telegram news channel on Thursday, the day after Christmas, with Arabic captions but no audio.

No details were given about the victims,…