Two arrested for duping bank manager of N70m in Adamawa

The Adamawa Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of two suspects for allegedly duping a bank manager of 200,000 US Dollars (about N70m).

Confirming the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, the spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, said the suspects, Oluba Falaye and Abidakun Gbenga, were arrested while two other suspects are still at large.

“The command received a report from one Olurunfemi Michael, a manager of a bank in Yola, that on the 11/12/2019 some men approached him and defrauded him of $200,000.00 which if converted into Naira will be N70,000,000.

“Investigation led to the…