Why el-Zakzaki remains  in detention —Malami » Latest News » Tribune Online

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has explained why the Federal Government did not release Sheikh Ibrahim el-Zakzaki along Omoyele Sowore and Ibrahim Dasuki.

Speaking to the BBC Hausa and the Hausa Service of the Voice of America, Malami also insisted that Sowore and Dasuki’s releases were not influenced by either internal or external pressures.

According to him, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky remains in custody because the Federal Government does not interfere with the cases that are being prosecuted by a state government.

The Minister said the Government released Sowore and Dasuki based only on compassionate grounds.

“The only reason for the…