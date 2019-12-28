Yemi Alade back with ‘Lai Lai’ » Entertainment » Tribune Online

Yemi Alade, having had a good year in 2019, has said she’ll be releasing a lot of videos from her praised fourth studio album tagged ‘Woman of Steel’.

Effyzzie Music Group frontline act, Yemi Alade has again, recently, dropped the visuals for ‘Lai Lai’, one of the fan favourites off her latest body of work.

ALSO READ: Lagos govt reopens Club Quilox

‘Lai Lai’ is a mid-tempo tune with catchy lyrics which serves as the 11th track on the project. The video was shot and directed by renowned video director, Paul Gambit.

Yemi has had a standout year with the release of ‘Woman of Steel’ in August.

She also became the first female Afro-pop artiste to…