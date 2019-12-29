14 lawmakers may lose seats » Latest News » Tribune Online

There appears to be a fresh twist to the impasse rocking the Edo State House of Assembly as the sitting lawmakers are determined to declare the seats of their ‘rebellious’ colleagues vacant and push for fresh elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told Sunday Tribune at the weekend that it was in custody of a formal request for bye-elections to fill the seats of the 14 lawmakers.

Addressing APC members from Owan East and West local government areas in Sabogida-Ora area of Edo State during the past week, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, foreclosed the chances of the 14 lawmakers from returning to the parliament as he announced that INEC would soon fix a date…