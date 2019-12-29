A song like Senator Uwajumogu » Gibbers » Tribune Online

BEFORE his passing penultimate Wednesday, after collapsing in his bathroom, Imo senator, Ben Uwajumogu, had fought one of the bitterest political battles of this dispensation to be in the senate. Closest to his, is his kinsman’s, the self-appointed obituary announcer and Ndigbo’s prodigal, Rochas Okorocha, whose gun-point victory was upheld by the Nigerian judiciary. Maybe in their league, is Smart “Alec” Adeyemi. Despite his air-raid-victory over the garrulous Dino Melaye, the Nigerian judiciary is also likely to uphold his electoral harvest, seen as a heist and obviously full of travesties. Uwajumogu’s political battles which culminated in eventually pinning down a senate…