Bauchi makes special case on infrastructure to communities

Following the discovery of crude oil in the state, Bauchi State Government has explained that the state government has earmarked some very important projects that are needed to develop the communities in Alkaleri LGA where oil was discovered in the State.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Mohammed Sadiq stated this in Bauchi over the weekend while answering questions from newsmen, saying, “My Governor as a proactive Governor, he has earmarked development projects to the communities, he took their case as a special case, he has a mission of bringing all developmental projects that is needed to the area”.

Mohammed Sadiq also said that government is committed to…