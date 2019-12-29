The book chapter titled, Fake News, Hate Speech and Nigeria’s Struggle for Democratic Consolidation: A Conceptual Review was authored by Professor Umaru A. Pate (Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria) and Adamkolo Mohammed Ibrahim (Lecturer, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Nigeria and PhD research candidate, Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano). The chapter is the sixth in an edited book titled, Handbook of Research on Politics in the Computer Age. The book was edited by Ashu M. G. Solo of Maverick Technologies America Incorporated, USA.

The chapter attempts to offer a new view into the definitions of the…