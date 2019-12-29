Gov Bello vows to tackle insecurity in Niger » Tribune Online

As part of his effort to curtail security challenges in Niger state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has reiterated its commitment to fight armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality in the state.

The governor gave the assurance over the weekend while speaking through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Matane when he paid a visit to Military Camp in Pandogari, Rafi Local Government Area of the state to support the Military to totally stem out criminal activities in parts of the state.

He pointed out that the presence of the Military in the area would no doubt boost security operations and develop more effective strategies to end…