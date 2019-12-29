



LASU final year student allegedly killed by ex-LASU student • Culprits including mother arrested — Police

A 400 level Theatre Arts student of Lagos State University (LASU), Favour Seun Daley Oladele, who was declared missing since the 8th of December 2019, has been found dead at Ikoyi Ile in Ikire, Osun state.

According to her father, “She (Favour Seun Daley Oladele) arrived home from school December 7th and left December 8th.

“She said she was going back to school to prepare for her final exams and that same day, she was going to see a friend.

“That was what she said at home.

“It was in the course of telling us that, that she received a call from a friend who we did…





Source: Nigerian Tribune