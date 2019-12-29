



Tribune Online

Omisore to visit OAUTHC Jan 1, present gifts, pay hospital bills of indigent patients

Former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, is embarking on his annual visit to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), IIe- Ife, Osun State, January 1, 2020, to present gifts and pay hospital bills of indigent patients.

Likewise, he is to pay a similar visit to children orphanage and welfare centre in the state, where he will also pay their bills and present the children with gift items.

At the last year’s visit when Omisore was received by the Chief Medical Director of OAUTH, Prof Victor Adetiloye, and other top management staff of the…





Source: Nigerian Tribune