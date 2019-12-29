Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to rid Lagos of traffic gridlock

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the weekend reassured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to rid the state of traffic gridlock.

The governor gave the assurance while inspecting the removal of 2nd Lekki roundabout as part of Junction improvements for the free flow of vehicular movements along the Lekki corridors.

The state government has embarked on the removal of some roundabouts identified as the major causes of traffic gridlock being experienced by motorists, with four roundabouts listed in the exercise aimed at paving way for expansion and free flow of traffic.

They include Ikotun, 2nd roundabout on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Allen Avenue roundabout and…