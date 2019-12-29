Security operatives foil bank robbery in Abuja » Top News » Tribune Online

A combined team of security operatives, on Saturday, foiled what would have been a major robbery operation, gunning down one suspected armed robber and arresting four others.

The robbers had invaded a branch of First Bank at Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The incident threw the entire area into confusion as both customers, who were at the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) to withdraw cash, and passers-by ran for dear life.

Eyewitnesses told Sunday Tribune that when the armed robbers arrived at the bank, they started shooting into the air to scare people away from the premises.

It was further gathered that shortly after gaining entry into the banking hall, the police…