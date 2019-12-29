The chief servant’s high score at 60 » Opinions » Tribune Online

“We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude” –Cynthia Ozick

“When it comes to life, the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude” –G.K. Chesterton

AT 60, I cannot but remember a crowd of people who have played various roles in my becoming who I am today. These are people who inspired me and some of who are still around and continue to encourage me on the journey of life that has become obvious to me today as God pre-ordained. Starting with my late parents who sacrificed immensely for me to realise my potentials and who actually saw these potentials before I did. In spite of their financial challenges,…