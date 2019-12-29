We are struggling to create jobs for Nigerians —APC » Latest News » Tribune Online

The All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend, said it was struggling to create jobs for Nigerians, pointing fingers at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the poor state of the economy.

The APC accused the main opposition party of running the country economy aground through oil subsidy scam, award of contracts to cronies and diversion of public funds meant to procure arms to fight insurgents to private accounts.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Isa-Onilu, the APC blamed certain players in the private sector for collaborating with top chieftains of the PDP to fleece the nation.

It maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari had been struggling, in…