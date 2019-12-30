447 pensioners receive gratuity in Ekiti » Tribune Online

No fewer than 447 pensioners have received cheques for their gratuities from the state government since the inception of the present administration in the state.

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Department(PTAD) Mr Afolabi Adebiyi who disclosed this while distributing gratuity cheque to another set of 62 pensioners in Ado-Ekiti added that the gesture was a clear demonstration of the Dr Kayode Fayemi’s commitment to the welfare of the retirees and the elderly in the state.

He noted that with the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the welfare of the pensioners and payment of gratuities saw to the increase of the money allocated for…