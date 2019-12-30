Buhari has taken Nigeria close to Next Level target ― Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered on his electoral promises, declaring that the administration was at the verge of taking the country to the next level target it promised the people of Nigeria.

Mohammed made the declaration while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, just as he reeled out the major achievements of Buhari’s administration for the outgoing year in key sectors of the economy.

According to the minister, the nation’s economy under President Buhari, in the outgoing year, has witnessed a strong performance, while building on the steady recovery since the last recession, describing 2019 as a momentous…