Christian Elders Forum blows hot

Following the killing of 11 Christians on Christmas Day, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) on Sunday expressed anger towards President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to reports, the Christians were reportedly killed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) after it released two others who were reportedly abducted with them.

Describing the killing of the 11 Christians as unwarranted, NCEF said Buhari should be held responsible for the uncontrolled atrocities of ISWAP, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen.

Though President Buhari had earlier condemned the killing of the Christians and pleaded for calm, NCEF said: “If President Buhari is sincere that Islamic terrorists are…