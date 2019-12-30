Getting ready for the new year » Leadership & Management » Tribune Online

In just two days, 2019 will become history and 2020 will be here. The new year presents a vista of opportunities for everyone and every organization to be better, stronger, wealthier, more productive and more successful. But achieving any of these is not a given, it is contingent on what is done in the year. To have a better outing in 2020 than you had in the outgoing year, certain things have to be put in place. Continuing with what was done in the receding year will produce the result that was recorded in the outgoing year.

A new year is an opportunity to have new dreams and new expectations. It provides a chance to chart a new course. It offers the prospect of rewriting your history…