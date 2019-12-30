Goodbye 2019, it’s been nice knowing you » Leaders’ Forum » Tribune Online

Over the years, the dragnet of this platform has gathered millions of leaders and would be leaders around the world. This leadership platform has become a very unique and deep river that emerging leaders drink from every week. And in 2020, it promises to become better, wider and deeper. The more I live in Nigeria and on this continent, the clearer it becomes to me that leadership is our major problem. Like I did challenge a group of emerging leaders a few weeks ago; “Your destiny is leadership. Your calling is leadership. Rise and lead for the rest of the world to follow,” I am also using this platform to challenge you. The right time for you to rise to lead is now!

In 2020, you must…