GTBank revolutionises customers relations with video banking services around the world

With the latest technology the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) has introduced to its banking business, offering Video Banking Services, every transaction has now been made easy for customers of all categories, especially the digital-savvy ones, as they can do their businesses with convenience anywhere they are located in the world.

With the latest introduction of this advanced technology by GTBank, it has further carved a niche for itself as a trailblazing bank in Nigeria’s modern-day banking. The GTBank Video Banking Service allows customers to video-chat with a customer service representative in real-time, while it gives customers the same GTBank in-branch experience of seamless…