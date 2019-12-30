



Lagos Assembly passes N1.168trn 2020 budget into law

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N1.168 trillion into law.

The House made this resolution following the presentation of a report by the joint committee of the House on Appropriation and Finance by the Chairman of the House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu.

The presentation took place during plenary on Monday 30th December 2019, when the House dissolved into Committee of Supply comprising all the lawmakers with the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Chairman.

The approved budget contained 78 amendments as recommended by the joint committees and…





Source: Nigerian Tribune