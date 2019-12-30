



Man, 35, arraigned for allegedly defiling minor

A 35-year-old man, Henry Uyamoh, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The defendant who appeared on a count charge of sexual assault, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offence on Dec .17, at 4.20 p.m., at No. 4, Araromi St., Imota, Lagos State.

Uwadione alleged that the defendant had sex with the 12-year-old in his room, in contravention of Section 263…





Source: Nigerian Tribune