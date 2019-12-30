Meet ‘The Soft One’, qualified to satisfy you

If you are a lover of soul music, inspiring content, poems and wonderful life nuggets in the heart of Lagos, the go to queen is Praise Adeyemo, better known as ‘The Softlander’.

Anchoring one of the most listened to radio shows in the hearts of Lagos on City 105.1FM is no small quest and conquering the terrain shows what stuff she is made of.

A proud alumnus and graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Praise prides herself as being a lover of the arts and communications even though she was trained as a philosopher.

She started out as an On-Air Personality in 2012 at Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation at Salt FM and Salt Television and subsequently a voice-over artiste, writer,…