



Tribune Online

Minimum wage: Federal workers assured of payment arrears

Federal civil servants had been reassured of payment of arrears of their consequential adjustments of the new minimum wage.

A Director in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity on Monday that the payment had since commenced.

The source said some workers in various ministries, agencies and departments had started receiving payment alert from their banks.

“To be frank with you, I have just received mine but hopefully other workers who have not received theirs will get it soon,” the source said.

The director urged workers to be optimistic…





Source: Nigerian Tribune