Osun Assembly suspends lawmakers in Osogbo LCDA

Osun State House of Assembly on Monday directed that all elected officials of Osogbo South Local Council Development Area (LCDA) should vacate their offices pending the outcome of the investigation of the Assembly.

The development followed the crisis precipitated by the purported impeachment of the chairman of Osogbo LCDA, Hon Akeem Olaoye by the councillors.

The Speaker of the Osun State legislature, Hon Timothy Owoeye, at plenary held that sequel to the presentations of the majority and minority leaders on the need to reconvene for the House to deliberate on the matter of public interest, the 7th Assembly reconvened and deliberated on the purported impeachment of Osogbo South LCDA…