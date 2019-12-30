Politicians seeking executive offices bane of elections ― INEC

Impunity by politicians seeking elective executive offices is the bane of elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

Speaking during an interaction with the media in Lagos on the activities of the INEC in the outgoing year, the commission observed that the INEC was deeply concerned by the brazen acts of impunity by such desperate politicians during elections.

The chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, who stood in for his boss, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the law must take its course against such category of politicians to serve as deterrence.

“The Commission is deeply concerned that elections in Nigeria, especially for…