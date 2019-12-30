SEC approves extension of C&I right issue » Capital Market » Tribune Online

THE board of C&I Leasing Plc has received an approval to extend its rights issue for another two weeks, to give room for more shareholders to partake in the exercise.

In a circular by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to the investing public on Friday, December 27, 2019, the company noted that it received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to extend the sale for another two weeks.

The exercise was earlier slated to end on Friday, December 27, 2019, but an approval was granted to the firm to keep selling the rights issue till Monday, January 13, 2020.

C&I Leasing is issuing a total of 539,003,333 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N6.00 per share on the basis of…