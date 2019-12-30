The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey » Book Review » Tribune Online

By Tom Butler-Bowdon

In a nutshell: Real effectiveness comes from clarity about your principles, values, and vision. Change is only real if it has become habitual.

Introduction

Stephen Covey’s book, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, is one of the phenomena of modern personal development writing. It has sold a million copies a year since its release in 1989, has been translated into 32 languages, and forms the intellectual basis of many large corporations.

Covey drew a distinction between what he termed the ‘personality ethic’ (the quick-fix solutions and human relations techniques that had pervaded much of 20th century self-help writing) and the ‘character ethic’,…