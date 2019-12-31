Anambra commissioner calls for paradigm shift in Africa’s leadership structure

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, has identified poor leadership as the problem slowing African growth and development.

The Commissioner, stated this yesterday while delivering a lecture at the 2019 Ogbakoha lecture at his country home, Ihiala in Ihiala local government area of the state.

He explained that Africans have to develop the right consciousness about leadership right from the lowest unit of organization in society to the highest.

He added, “there are many concepts and practices like transparency which can help create the right leadership consciousness among African leaders and their followers”.

Speaking on the theme…