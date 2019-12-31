APC, Buhari lay landmines for 2020 ― Secondus » Latest News » Tribune Online

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of already laying landmines that may cause serious problems in the new year.

In his New Year messages contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the media adviser to the chairman, Ike Abonyi, he also warned Nigerians to brace up for more exhibition of dictatorial tendencies by the present administration.

Secondus alleged that the judiciary has been caged while the legislature was ready and willing to rubber-stamp whatever comes from the executive.

The statement also noted that the media and the opposition had…