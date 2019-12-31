Bauchi residents cry out over lack of clean water supply

Residents of Kankarofi/Bakin Kura area of Bauchi metropolis have lamented the shortage of pipe-borne water supply in the area, which has made them prone to water-borne diseases most especially, cholera.

While expressing their lamentation, the women leader of the area, Khadija Mohammed who spoke with Tribune Online said that for the past five years now, the residents have been living without a clean source of water supply.

She added that, as it is now, residents of the area only get water supply once every week specifically on Tuesdays, a development she opined has negatively affected life of the people because according to her, with the struggle for water every Tuesday, children no longer…