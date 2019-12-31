



Tribune Online

Development of my kingdom is non-negotiable ― Alarolu

Alarolu of Arolu Kingdom in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Hezekiah Alao Adedeji 1, has stated his resoluteness to facilitate developments to his domain within the shortest period.

Oba Adedeji, who made the pledge at the official celebration marking his elevation to the rank of second class traditional ruler in Oyo state, was promoted by the previous administration last April. He said that since he assumed the stool of his forefathers four years ago, the kingdom has been witnessing unprecedented developments. He maintained that he has achieved in the areas of federal government offices, electricity,…





Source: Nigerian Tribune