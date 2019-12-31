Don’t disburse N44.6bn CVFF to mushroom ship-owners, Group warns FG

Ahead of the planned disbursement of the N44.6bn Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) by the Federal Government in January 2020 to indigenous ship-owners, the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) has warned that the process of disbursement should be well structured to avoid disbursement of funds to mushroom operators. This is even as the association urged regulatory agencies in the maritime sector to uphold the safety of lives and properties on Nigeria’s waterways.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, President of NAMM, Captain Tajudeen Alao added that the Federal Government should ensure that come 2020, security for ships going through coastal waterways are…