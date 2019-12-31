Fayemi urges new LG chairmen to prioritize people’s welfare

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, inaugurated newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen for the 16 local government councils in the state, with a charge that they must make themselves accessible to the people.

It will be recalled the new council helmsmen were elected during the December 7, local government election in the state and sworn in on Tuesday, a week after the expiration of the tenure of their predecessors, who were elected on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayemi who told the new council bosses to prioritise the welfare of Ekiti people above their personal interest, stated that as the people’s representatives in government, the local…