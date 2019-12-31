Fulani rapist begged to be killed after his arrest in Ebonyi ― Police

A 20-year-old herder, Laulo Isa, from Nasarawa State raped a 56-year-old Mary Okereke till death in Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and has pleaded to the police to kill him for the atrocity he committed.

Isa, who confessed to the crime, during his parade at Ebonyi State Police headquarters in Abakaliki on Tuesday, told journalists that he acted on the influence of alcohol.

He said: “That night, I was drunk and I saw the woman on the road. When I approached her for sex, she resisted and started raining curses on me. Without delay, I pounced on her and she started struggling with me to free her.

“I was seriously drunk that night but I don’t know if I had sex…