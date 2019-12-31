How Nigeria can end open defecation by 2030 —Prof Ana » Ecoscope » Tribune Online

ADDRESSING the behavioural aspect of environmental health, public-private partnership, adequate funding and political will from government authorities are necessary if Nigeria is to achieve its goal of ending open defecation by 2030.

This was the submission of Nigeria’s first professor of environmental health sciences in West Africa, Professor Godson Ana, while speaking to newsmen at the launch of the Child Environment and Safety Trust (CHEST), held at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ibadan, on Friday.

Nigeria’s target is to end open defecation by 2030.

But Professor Ana, who is also the founding and managing editor of African Journal of Environmental Health Sciences (AJES) said,…