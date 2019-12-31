Impact of smartphones in our society » Letters » Tribune Online

The first smartphone was invented by IBM in 1992 known as a Simon Smartphone. This was a big breakthrough in the field of technology for the requirements of people. Smartphone, as name indicates, is a phone with special functions-easy, quick and affordable world of information resources.

The electronic device can perform many tasks just like a computer. You can talk, send messages, take photos, watch and share videos, conduct business, get entertainment etc.

In addition, smartphones have several physical features that set them apart from normal phones especially as every activity is done through touch screen.

Smartphone has become a very important and wonderful communication tool in this…