New Kogi Police Commissioner vows to tackled kidnapping, others in Kogi

The new Kogi State Commissioner of Police CP Ede Ayuba has promised to tackled kidnapping and other criminalities and also to mop up illegal arms in the state.

He made this known on Tuesday in Lokoja while addressing newsmen shortly after he took over for CP Hakeem Busari who retired from service after serving 35 years.

He noted that is his coming to the state will surely put to an end all criminalities in the state stressing that he will follow the road map of the immediate past Police Commissioner Hakeem Busari by making sure his command put to an end the problem of kidnapping and robbery in the state.

CP…