Paying to register for National ID card » Letters » Tribune Online

This is to inform the relevant authorities that those registering citizens for the National Identification Card at the Local Government secretariat in Mapo, Ibadan, charge the sum of N350 which is not only against the Federal Government’s directive of free registration for now but also an extortion because there is no receipt or explanation on what the money paid stands for.

Authorities should investigate this and ensure that the directive of free registration is upheld.

Sola-Yinka, Steve,

08103544231