Tambuwal set to reinvigorates State Judicial, Law Reform Commissions

Sokoto state Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has indicated that his administration is set to resuscitate the operations of the State Judicial Service Commission and the Law Reform Commission.

The Governor disclosed this while swearing-in the Acting Grand Kadi of the state and three new high court judges that would serve in the state Sharia Court of Appeal and State High Court.

This is according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, and released to journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday.

The statement said the Acting Grand Khadi is Khadi Tambari Muhammad Yabo while the High Court Judges are Muhammad Muhammad, Aliyu Garba…