#ThursdayTales: Angela, my angel

Dear Angie,

I woke up this morning feeling the need to burst up the pent up emotion I have been holding for almost a year. In a few days from now, it will be exactly one year you slipped out of my life. My life has been in the position of a standstill since that day. I can hardly focus or concentrate on anything. Your thoughts filled up my days and your dreams take over my nights.

I don’t know if you can see me or not, but if you can see me I doubt if you would be able to recognize me. I’ve changed. I am lean and haggard. I have stopped drinking and smoking; though you tried to make me stop but you failed. I’ve become reclusive, an…





