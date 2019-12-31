We’ll continue to make Lagos peaceful for all law-abiding citizens ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday reiterated the resolve of his administration to continue to make Lagos peaceful for all law-abiding citizens in the new year and beyond.

The governor gave the assurance while briefing correspondents after the last security meeting for 2019 with all security outfits in the state at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the meeting did a review of the security situation in 2019 and also discussed extensively on strategies, saying such would be revealed later, to make the new year better for all in terms of security.

Governor, however, warned that those who wanted to try the resolve of the state by engaging in unlawful…