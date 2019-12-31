We’ll remain committed to staff welfare, Awolowo Dosunmu tells Tribune staff » Latest News » Tribune Online

CHAIRMAN of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publisher of the Tribune titles, Dr (Mrs) Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, has reiterated the Awolowo family’s commitment to the company’s staff welfare in a bid to sustain its legacy.

Speaking during the staff’s end of year party on Monday at the Tribune House, Ibadan, Dr Awolowo Dosunmu specifically appreciated the sacrifice being put in by members of staff, saying the company would not have attained

its milestone without their commitment.

Dr Awolowo Dosunmu said: “While members of staff are making sacrifices, the family is also making sacrifices to sustain the legacy of the company.

“We are concerned about staff welfare and we will…