2020: Pray for people in position of authority, Kogi Speaker charges Nigerians

The Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Prince Matthew Kolawole has charged Nigerians, especially Christians to continue praying for people in the position of authority at all levels in the country, stressing that the New Year will bring good tidings.

The Speaker who felicitated with Kogites enjoined them to rekindle their hope in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello to move both the nation and state forward despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

He said with God all things are possible hence the need for concerted efforts by Nigerians to hold unto God…