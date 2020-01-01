



Tribune Online

Abuja bank robbery: Staff gives vivid role in failed operation

A Customer Service Officer of a first-generation bank at Mpape, Abuja, where a robbery attempt was foiled by policemen and soldiers last Saturday on Tuesday gave vivid details about how the robbers gained access to the banking hall through him.

The suspect who was paraded in Abuja before newsmen along with others confirmed that he personally drove the five robbers into the bank premises in his vehicle to facilitate the free access to the bank premises.

He, however, said that he had to play the critical role as the mastermind of the robbery, who is now at large, had threatened to kill him, his girlfriend and…





Source: Nigerian Tribune