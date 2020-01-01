Avoid spreading fake news, Fayemi urges Ekiti residents

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday urged residents of the state to avoid spreading unsubstantiated reports that could truncate the current peace being enjoyed in the state.

The governor’s advice was coming few weeks after the people of Orin-Ekiti, Ido/Osi local government area of the state took to the streets to protest alleged invasion and hoisting of flags in the community by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Fayemi who spoke while giving his statewide broadcast on the celebration of the new year 2020 said the government was doing everything possible to nip in the bud all criminal tendencies across the state.

He called on the people to report all strange movements in their…