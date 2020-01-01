



Bauchi agrees to pay N30,000 minimum wage

After weeks of tensed negotiation between Bauchi State Government and the organized labour over the new minimum wage, the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has approved with immediate effect payment of N30, 000 as the minimum wage in the state effective 1st January 2020.

The approval of the minimum wage was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alh. Sabiu Baba Mohammed copies of which were made available to newsmen late Tuesday evening.

The statement further contained that the Governor agreed that the government will pay the minimum wage for all categories of workers who are from…





