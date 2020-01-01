Elders intervene in Kwara APC crisis » Tribune Online

Indication has emerged that political differences between Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will soon be over.

Speaking with one of the elders of the party in the state, Alhaji Adebayo Azeez, in Ilorin on Wednesday, said some party members are aggrieved as they are yet to get any benefit from the government.

The APC chieftain, who is a chief executive officer (CEO) of HAAZ Motors, said that “something is being done to bring all aggrieved parties together. You know there is nothing one can do with offending one or two people. But that will soon be over. Even God, our creator has enemies. The governor will…